Quebecoin Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, Quebecoin has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Quebecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quebecoin has a total market cap of $25,832.00 and $15.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000979 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quebecoin Coin Profile

QBC is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 36,375,376 coins and its circulating supply is 15,588,776 coins. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc. Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org.

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quebecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quebecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

