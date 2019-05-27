Qurate Retail Inc Series B (QRTEB) and Time Warner (TWX) Head to Head Analysis

Qurate Retail Inc Series B (NASDAQ:QRTEB) and Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series B alerts:

This table compares Qurate Retail Inc Series B and Time Warner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail Inc Series B 4.22% 14.19% 4.56% Time Warner N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qurate Retail Inc Series B and Time Warner’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail Inc Series B $14.07 billion 0.40 $916.00 million N/A N/A Time Warner N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Qurate Retail Inc Series B has higher revenue and earnings than Time Warner.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Qurate Retail Inc Series B and Time Warner, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail Inc Series B 0 0 0 0 N/A Time Warner 0 4 0 0 2.00

Time Warner has a consensus target price of $101.75, indicating a potential upside of 3.02%. Given Time Warner’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Time Warner is more favorable than Qurate Retail Inc Series B.

Dividends

Time Warner pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Qurate Retail Inc Series B does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Qurate Retail Inc Series B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Time Warner shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Time Warner shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series B

Qurate Retail, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, and beauty products through its desktop and mobile Websites, and mobile applications under the name Zulily. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Turner, Home Box Office, and Warner Bros. The Turner segment creates and programs branded news, entertainment, sports, and kids multi-platform content for consumers. It operates approximately 175 channels in 200 countries and territories. The Turner segment's networks and related businesses and brands include TNT, TBS, Adult Swim, truTV, Turner Classic Movies, Turner Sports, Bleacher Report, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, CNN, HLN, and iStreamPlanet; and digital properties comprise tntdrama.com, TBS.com, adultswim.com, and cartoonnetwork.com, as well as NBA.com, the NBA League Pass property, NCAA.com, the NCAA March Madness Live app, and PGA.com. It also licenses its original programming, and its brands and characters for consumer products and other business ventures. The Home Box Office segment provides premium pay and basic tier television, and video content services comprising HBO and Cinemax; operates HBO NOW, a video content service; and sells original programming through physical and digital formats, as well as licenses original programming through international television networks and video content services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 54 million domestic subscribers. The Warner Bros. segment produces, distributes, and licenses television programming and feature films; distributes digital and physical home entertainment products; and produces and distributes games, as well as licenses consumer products and brands. Time Warner Inc. serves cable system operators, satellite service distributors, telephone companies, and virtual multichannel video programming distributors, as well as digital distributors. The company was formerly known as AOL Time Warner, Inc. and changed its name to Time Warner Inc. in 2003. Time Warner Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.