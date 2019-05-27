R1 RCM (RCM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “R1 RCM Inc. offers financial services for the health care industries. The Company provides revenue cycle management and physician advisory services, as well as transforms and manages the commercial infrastructure of health care organizations. R1 RCM Inc., formerly known as Accretive Health, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of RCM opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 118.28%. The firm had revenue of $275.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 244.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 147,053 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 352,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 180,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in R1 RCM by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 323,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 134,974 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,604,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 126,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

