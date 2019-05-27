Rational Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Textron Inc. (TXT)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 120.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at $887,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $315,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,899,000 after purchasing an additional 503,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 17,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $47.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $72.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $31.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.40%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Textron in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

