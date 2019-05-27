Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,883,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,434,000 after buying an additional 68,264 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,649,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,751,000 after buying an additional 759,664 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5,451.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,640,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,613 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. 14.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR opened at $53.46 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $80.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/raymond-james-financial-services-advisors-inc-increases-holdings-in-interactive-brokers-group-inc-ibkr.html.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.