Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 471.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 940,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 775,872 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,559,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 764,552 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 4th quarter valued at $20,014,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 4th quarter valued at $12,186,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf in the 4th quarter valued at $8,578,000.

Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

