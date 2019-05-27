Raytheon (RTN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth $25,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth $26,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the first quarter worth $27,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other news, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $75,826.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 543 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.72, for a total transaction of $98,130.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,438.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,079. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.69.

Shares of RTN stock opened at $180.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $144.27 and a 1 year high of $214.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.32. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This is an increase from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/raytheon-rtn-shares-sold-by-cambridge-investment-research-advisors-inc.html.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.