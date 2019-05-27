Regional REIT (RGL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 107.40 ($1.40) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.28. Regional REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The firm has a market cap of $400.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Regional REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.55%.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

