Resource Management LLC Buys 100,574 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN)

Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 162.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,574 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 3.5% of Resource Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Resource Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $19,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,047,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,417,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 66,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,088. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $101.57 and a 52 week high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

