Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Ribbon Communications from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $492.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $121.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Mathy acquired 20,500 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $96,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 100,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 359,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 38,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,647,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 288,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,647,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 288,331 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

