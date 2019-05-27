RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 8,200 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,719 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises 1.4% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,571,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 241,595 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,028 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

CTSH stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,435,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,090,204. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

In other news, insider Venkat Krishnaswamy sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $216,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,247.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Allen Shaheen sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $29,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,075 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

