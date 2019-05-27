Riverpark Capital Management LLC Sells 1,121 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,207,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,135,000 after buying an additional 2,709,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar General by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,201,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,732,000 after buying an additional 370,008 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Dollar General by 10,128.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,752,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 9,656,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,155,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,370,000 after purchasing an additional 105,776 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 38,659 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total value of $4,632,894.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,321.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 16,636 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $1,990,331.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,495.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,255 shares of company stock worth $17,037,351. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.35.

Shares of DG stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $121.96. 1,157,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $86.87 and a twelve month high of $126.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

