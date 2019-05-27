Roku Inc (ROKU) Director Sells $540,000.00 in Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Alan S. Henricks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $95.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,197.25 and a beta of 3.61. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $95.95.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $246,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 12.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,108,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,553,000 after buying an additional 767,418 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $11,529,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 47.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. BidaskClub raised Roku from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Roku from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Roku from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/roku-inc-roku-director-sells-540000-00-in-stock.html.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.