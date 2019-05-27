Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Cuts Holdings in Revance Therapeutics Inc (RVNC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,729 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,431,000 after buying an additional 92,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,206,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,549,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,542,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after buying an additional 77,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO L Daniel Browne sold 11,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $180,117.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,805.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC opened at $11.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 8.13. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.31% and a negative net margin of 3,745.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.83 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.73.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/rothschild-co-asset-management-us-inc-cuts-holdings-in-revance-therapeutics-inc-rvnc.html.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.