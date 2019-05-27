Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (MIME)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Mimecast by 1,011.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 245,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after buying an additional 223,526 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at about $789,000. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 19.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 229,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 946,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,827,000 after purchasing an additional 324,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Summit Insights raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mimecast to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 139,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $6,506,093.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,281,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,416,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $878,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 348,746 shares of company stock valued at $16,466,776 in the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mimecast stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.04. 239,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mimecast Ltd has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

