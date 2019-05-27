ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (ROYMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ROYMY stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.07.

About ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

