salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.51. 3,151,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,468,661. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $132,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,341 shares of company stock valued at $69,322,876 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 17,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 45.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 218 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 63.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

