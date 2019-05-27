Sanmina (SANM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SANM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sanmina to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. Sanmina has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $86,837.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,532.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $329,413.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,796.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,607 shares of company stock valued at $10,457,251 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 639.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.