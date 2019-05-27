Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) Shares Bought by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,715,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384,888 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,215,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,634,000 after purchasing an additional 238,176 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 2,442,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,464,000 after purchasing an additional 49,062 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,219,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,711,000 after purchasing an additional 148,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,156,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 759,476 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,034. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $27.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

