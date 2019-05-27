Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,487 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $41,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sapphire Star Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SWM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

In related news, EVP Michel Fievez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $796,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,958.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $31.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.62. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.50 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

