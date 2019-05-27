Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 128.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Seacor were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacor by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,666,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,349,000 after acquiring an additional 42,815 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Seacor by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,420,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,569,000 after acquiring an additional 101,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seacor during the 4th quarter valued at $8,295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seacor by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Seacor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 173,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Seacor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, Vice Chairman Oivind Lorentzen sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $254,719.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,571.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CKH opened at $42.77 on Monday. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $57.95. The firm has a market cap of $792.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Seacor had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $209.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.53 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seacor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

