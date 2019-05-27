Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $7.92 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,320 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $248,110.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,941.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,233 shares of company stock worth $1,907,734 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

