SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 8,291 Shares of Andersons Inc (ANDE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 197.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Andersons were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,542,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,984,000 after buying an additional 141,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,119,000 after buying an additional 115,375 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 969,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,964,000 after buying an additional 115,210 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $2,614,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Andersons in the 4th quarter worth about $2,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ANDE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Andersons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of ANDE opened at $27.61 on Monday. Andersons Inc has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The stock has a market cap of $897.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 227.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

In related news, VP Valerie M. Blanchett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $52,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $422,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $62,268.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 411,961 shares in the company, valued at $14,566,940.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,861 shares of company stock worth $210,848. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

