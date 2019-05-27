SG Americas Securities LLC Has $414,000 Stake in Pool Co. (POOL)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Pool by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,392,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,088,000 after purchasing an additional 57,784 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pool by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 189,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POOL. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens set a $186.00 price target on Pool and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $181.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $136.83 and a 12 month high of $186.50.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.05). Pool had a return on equity of 79.99% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Pool announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 50,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.51, for a total transaction of $8,089,704.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,081,770.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Romain Kenneth G. St sold 36,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $6,814,630.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,432,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 291,831 shares of company stock worth $50,033,557. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

