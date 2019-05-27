Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 5,601 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON opened at $17.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.38.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $70,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,006.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,069 shares of company stock valued at $864,410. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. BidaskClub downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

