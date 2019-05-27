Short Interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Expands By 48.3%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,595,008 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the April 15th total of 13,891,967 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,149,585 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

In related news, COO W Gilbert West sold 7,465 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $436,851.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,555,479.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,365,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,554,538 shares of company stock valued at $175,828,075 and have sold 96,465 shares valued at $5,584,102. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,145,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $54.12 on Monday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Stephens set a $63.00 target price on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

