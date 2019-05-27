Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,906 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $76.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $79.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 494.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

In other Starbucks news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

