Signaturefd LLC Acquires 7,073 Shares of Southern Co (SO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 36.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 196,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 52,895 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 66,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 21,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $214,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $424,371.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,619.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $206,034.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,798 shares in the company, valued at $750,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,035 shares of company stock worth $13,920,112. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $54.76. The company has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.21.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Southern had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on Southern and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Signaturefd LLC Acquires 7,073 Shares of Southern Co (SO)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/signaturefd-llc-acquires-7073-shares-of-southern-co-so.html.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.