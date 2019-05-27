Sirius Minerals (SXX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sirius Minerals (LON:SXX) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SXX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sirius Minerals from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Sirius Minerals from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Sirius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of SXX stock opened at GBX 15.15 ($0.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $756.84 million and a P/E ratio of -37.88. Sirius Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 15 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 39.78 ($0.52).

Sirius Minerals Company Profile

Sirius Minerals Plc engages in the exploration and development of resource properties in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on the development of the Woodsmith mine that explores for polyhalite deposit, a multi-nutrient fertilizer containing potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium resources located in North Yorkshire.

