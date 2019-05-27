Skyline Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (SKY)

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Skyline in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skyline’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Skyline in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $25.60 on Monday. Skyline has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $327.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.50 million.

In other Skyline news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $122,909.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,604,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,633,511 shares of company stock valued at $33,501,161 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,218,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,832 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Skyline by 2,307.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,625 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 852,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Skyline by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 970,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 642,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyline by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after acquiring an additional 642,938 shares during the period.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

