SnapCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $120,673.00 (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last seven days, SnapCoin has traded 81.6% higher against the US dollar. One SnapCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN. SnapCoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $120,673.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $754.89 or 0.08563772 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000334 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00037846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001444 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011001 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000581 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

SnapCoin Profile

SnapCoin (SNPC) is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 434,097,337 tokens. SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1. SnapCoin’s official website is www.snapparazzi.io. The official message board for SnapCoin is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1.

Buying and Selling SnapCoin

SnapCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnapCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnapCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

