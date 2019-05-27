Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. operates as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company invests primarily in senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche and second lien debt instruments, made to private middle-market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Solar Senior Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of SUNS opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $266.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.59. Solar Senior Capital has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,194,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Solar Senior Capital by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after acquiring an additional 36,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

