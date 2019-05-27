Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Paper Co (IP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

IP traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.77. 2,743,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,627. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. International Paper had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 9,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $433,281.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John V. Sims sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $582,175.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,877. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: “Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Paper Co (IP)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/sound-view-wealth-advisors-llc-takes-position-in-international-paper-co-ip.html.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.