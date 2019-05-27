Southwestern Energy (SWN) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,699 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,005,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,992,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,664,476 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,041 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,097,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,967,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 663,887 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.30) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on Southwestern Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.66.

Shares of SWN opened at $3.79 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $6.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

