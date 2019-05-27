SPDR Gold Shares (GLD) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,305,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 423.4% in the 1st quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $121.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,324,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,458,519. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $111.06 and a 1-year high of $127.21.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

