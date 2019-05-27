SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) Holdings Boosted by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,181,000 after purchasing an additional 50,514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 364,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 260,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 174,128 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 8,368.1% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 197,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,855,000 after purchasing an additional 195,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 2,198.9% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 151,283 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of XHE traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,423. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $64.04 and a twelve month high of $89.07.
