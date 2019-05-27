Spinnaker Trust Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,553 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 6,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 979,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $145,771.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at $145,818.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.29 per share, for a total transaction of $236,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $46.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.72% and a net margin of 22.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

