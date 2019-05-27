SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Receives $69.93 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.93.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $607,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,569. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $108,590,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $141,959,000. Swedbank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $109,590,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $74,597,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 164.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

