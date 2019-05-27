State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 6,148 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,107.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,093,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,044,119 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,239,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,424,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,329,000 after buying an additional 591,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 781,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,013,000 after buying an additional 442,920 shares in the last quarter.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 10,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $314,021.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.84 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Buckingham Research set a $45.00 target price on Allegheny Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.91.

ATI opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.34. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $30.18.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.18 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.41%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

