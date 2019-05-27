State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Trex Company Inc (TREX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Trex were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Trex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Trex by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Trex by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 642,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 63,314 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Trex by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,884,000 after buying an additional 40,855 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Trex to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. Trex Company Inc has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $179.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.75 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 4,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total transaction of $313,432.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James E. Cline sold 11,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $818,713.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,840.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

