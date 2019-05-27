Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Receives $45.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.64.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,373,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,065,000 after buying an additional 107,058 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 121.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,258,000 after purchasing an additional 622,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,357,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,150,000 after purchasing an additional 882,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $27.15. 3,112,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,756. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

