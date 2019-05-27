Stephens Inc. AR Acquires New Position in Pluralsight Inc (PS)

Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 5,835.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 26,844 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth $4,396,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth $2,179,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight in the 4th quarter worth $43,348,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pluralsight stock opened at $33.23 on Monday. Pluralsight Inc has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 51.53% and a negative net margin of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.31 million. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pluralsight from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Pluralsight in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.34.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 3,852 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $132,624.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 7,943,182 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $225,348,073.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,778,674 shares of company stock valued at $249,921,156 over the last 90 days. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

