Stephens Inc. AR Takes $166,000 Position in Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,135 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,683,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $5,614,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,170,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,428,000 after purchasing an additional 196,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after purchasing an additional 191,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ONB opened at $16.61 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on ONB. BidaskClub raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

In other Old National Bancorp news, insider Daryl D. Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,539.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Stephens Inc. AR Takes $166,000 Position in Old National Bancorp (ONB)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/stephens-inc-ar-takes-166000-position-in-old-national-bancorp-onb.html.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.