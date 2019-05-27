Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 1,059 IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.22, for a total value of $422,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,740. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $222.88 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $144.71 and a 12 month high of $242.86. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.51. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $273.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.77.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

