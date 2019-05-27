Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 2,665 Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 6,312.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,073,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,041,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,948,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 432.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 516,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,135,000 after purchasing an additional 419,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,659,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $491,126,000 after purchasing an additional 406,993 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 542,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,813,000 after purchasing an additional 266,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNKN opened at $73.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $61.69 and a 1-year high of $77.50.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.38 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, insider John L. Clare sold 8,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $627,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott Murphy sold 29,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $2,213,617.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,327.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,689. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Mizuho set a $61.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

