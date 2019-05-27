Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $10,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,054,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,923,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $733,859,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $422,262,000. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,529,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,479,000 after acquiring an additional 987,103 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3,805.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 620,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,901,000 after buying an additional 605,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT opened at $122.90 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $159.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.10. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/sumitomo-mitsui-asset-management-company-ltd-grows-holdings-in-caterpillar-inc-cat.html.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.