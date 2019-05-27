SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Receives $123.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James set a $140.00 price target on SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded SYNNEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $94.45 on Friday. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $71.82 and a 1-year high of $116.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.09. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $57,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $517,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,160.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,720 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,746,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,661,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,821,000 after buying an additional 1,158,462 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

