Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACBI. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1,750.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

ACBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 72,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/27/synovus-financial-corp-has-3-83-million-holdings-in-atlantic-capital-bancshares-inc-acbi.html.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.