SYSCO Co. (SYY) Holdings Boosted by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. SYSCO makes up 1.8% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.0% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% in the first quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 56,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.05. 2,136,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.46.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $46,874,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

