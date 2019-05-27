Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.51. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 46.55%. Research analysts forecast that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,825,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,197,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 360,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,954,000 after purchasing an additional 51,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,133,000 after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 216,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after purchasing an additional 41,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

